Pathaan Public Review: Shah Rukh Khan's action avatar is whistle worthy, fans love Deepika & John too

Pathaan Public Review: Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the theaters after a gap of four years and so have his fans. People in large numbers thronged the cinema halls to watch SRK in action along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Fans are certainly waiting with bated breath to watch him in action on screen as the trio has successfully lured the audience to cinema halls and going by the first reviews, the audience seems to love the spy action thriller. Rave reviews for the film have been pouring in, with fans rooting for the superstar and his experiment with the genre.

Watch what fans are saying about the film:

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box office.

Pathaan is certainly special for SRK as the actor always wanted to be an action star. Talking about his character in 'Pathaan', the superstar in a statement said: "Pathaan is an easy guy, doing a lot of tough things and I think he's naughty, he's tough but doesn't wear it on his sleeve. He's trusting. He's honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother."

For the film, he has teamed up yet again with Deepika Padukone, together they have doled out epic blockbusters like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.

Commenting on this reunion, Deepika and her impact in 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh said: "You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like 'Besharam Rang' and then you know, to be able to do action, where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him, she's tough enough to do that too. That kind of a combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika. It's a quite a layered character for an action film heroine so to say."

'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham as the antagonist, has also released in Tamil and Telugu.

