Paresh Rawal all set to play former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic

Paresh Rawal will essay the role of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam in his biopic

Biopics are the current favourite thing in Bollywood, a series of biopics have hit the theatres in the past few years. From biopic of PM Narendra Modi to Thackrey to Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, many films have intended to portray a personality's life on screen. Next in this biopic genre is a film on Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam. While the rumours about the film had been making rounds for a long time now, actor Paresh Rawal recently took to confirm the film and announced that he will be playing APJ Abdul Kalam on screen.

Paresh Rawan tweeted, "In my humble opinion he was SAINT KALAM !i am so blessed and fortunate that I will be playing KALAM Saab in his biopic ."

In my humble opinion he was SAINT KALAM !i am so blessed and fortunate that I will be playing KALAM Saab in his biopic . https://t.co/0e8K3O6fMB — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 4, 2020

While the main lead has been finalised the casting process for other characters is yet to happen. The film will be made in Hindi and English. The biopic will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara, who confirmed the news while speaking to India Today, that the film is happening and will star Paresh Rawal in the lead. The project is expected to go on the floor by next month.

Earlier, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the makers said that Raj Chengappa author of Weapons of Peace has been bee brought on board for the film. The makers have acquired the rights for the film, and it will focus on APJ Abdul Kalam's life and the Pokhran Nuclear test.