Panga vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection: Varun-Shraddha's dance drama beats Kangana Ranat's film

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance drama Street dancer 3D hit the theaters along with Kangana Ranaut’s film Panga on January 24th. The two films belong to a very different genre and ruled at the box office in week 1. While both the films had a good star power, Street Dancer 3D beat Panga at the box office with flying colors. Varun’s film has managed to rake in Rs 56 crore approx. in seven days, Kangana’s Panga has earned Rs 20 crore approx.

Direcetd by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D is the third film in his ABCD franchise and also stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal. On the other hand, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is an inspirational film in which a 32-year-old woman takes the leap to comeback in her sport kabaddi after becoming a mother. Both the films got good reviews from critics and the viewers but Street Dancer 3D has more screen count when it comes to analyzing the business. While Varun Dhawan’s film has been released in more than 4000 screens worldwide, Panga has released in just 1900 all over the world.

Also, the presence of Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has affected the business of all other film. Even though it released on January 10th, the film is ruling the box office and has crossed Rs 200 crore mark. Taran Adarsh revealed the latest BO numbers and wrote, “#Tanhaji nears *lifetime biz* of #Simmba... Next target: #Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr. Total: ₹ 235.10 cr. #India biz.”

Also, on the very day of the release, piracy website TamilRockers leaked Street Dancer 3D which has acted as a roadblock in the box office collection of the film.

