Image Source : TWITTER Panga, Street Dancer 3D Full HD Movie Leaked by TamilRockers for Download

Panga and Street Dancer 3D Full Movie Leaked By TamilRockers for Download: Latest Bollywood films Panga and Street Dancer 3D are the new target of illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. On the same day of the release i.e. January 24th, the torrent website leaked the films online in HD quality. While Panga stars Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi actor Jassie Gill, Street Dancer 3D is the third film in Remo D’souza’s ABCD franchise starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The films are now available for download online which will make a huge impact on their box office collection. Both the films were was ruling the headlines for many days and fans were excited to watch the superstars recreate their magic on the big screen.

On the opening day, Panga and Street dancer 3D have done decent business at the box office. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the romantic drama Panga has received good reviews from critics and viewers alike. On the first day, the film has raked in Rs 2.70 crore. Not just the story and screenplay, the performances by the actors have bagged appreciation from all corners. On the other hand, Street Dancer 3D has received mixed reviews but managed to collect Rs 10.26 crore on Day 1.

In Street Dancer 3D, Varun and Shraddha are joined by Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi, Puneet Pathal, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal to depict the ultimate dance battle. Talking about Panga, it is a movie about a mother who aspires to make a comeback in kabaddi. It is an inspirational and emotional film.

This is not the first time that TamilRockers has leaked a film online on the very day of its release. Earlier, blockbusters like Darbar, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, 2.0, Petta, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal, Kalank, Dream Girl, Prassthanam and others have also become the victim of piracy. Since movie download and downloading songs from these websites is a crime in India, it is advisable to watch them in theaters or movie videos streaming apps only.

Panga Trailer:

Street Dancer 3D trailer:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page