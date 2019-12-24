Meezan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash join Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal in Hungama 2. Check new poster

The first poster of the much-awaited Priyadarshan film Hungama 2 has now been shared by the makers. Featuring Meezaan Jaaferi, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, the film happens to be the remake of 2003 hit film Hungama. The announcement of the film was made sometime back. It happens to be the filmmaker's comeback in Bollywood after seven years, Not only this, the sequel will mark the return of Shetty in the films after her sabbatical post-pregnancy break of 13 years.

Talking about the poster, it shows the young stars Meezan and Pranitha posing with each other while Shilpa is seen standing next to tensed Paresh Rawal. The poster was shared by the actress herself on Instagram with a caption that read, "Super happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry... and this is the first time I’ll be working with the maverick Priyadarshan Sir who has always been my bucket list."

As per the reports, Shilpa will be seen playing the role of a glamorous, career-oriented woman and will be paired opposite Paresh Rawal. Talking about her character in the film, Priyadarshan told Mid-Day, "For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral [to the narrative]''.

Hungama 2 is not a sequel of 2003 hit. The new movie has a different storyline. When asked the reason behind the title Priyadarshan said, ''We have titled the film Hungama 2 because it has funny situations arising from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama."

Hungama 2 is releasing on August 14, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News