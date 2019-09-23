Image Source : TWITTER Marjaavaan new posters: Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's look wins the internet

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's new look from the film "Marjaavaan" has taken the Internet by storm.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared the new look and captioned it: "Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh... Here's a glimpse of the two actors from #Marjaavaan, who reunite after the hugely successful #EkVillain... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 8 Nov 2019 release."

In the photograph, a rain-soaked Sidharth can be seen holding a hockey stick in his hand.

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh... Here's a glimpse of the two actors from #Marjaavaan, who reunite after the hugely successful #EkVillain... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 8 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/P1VgxU6kne — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

Riteish, who will be portraying a vertically-challenged antagonist, is grabbing eyeballs with his kohl-lined eyes and a white and red coloured trishul-shaped teeka on his forehead.

Being high on VFX, the film had a rigorous shooting process. Explaining the same, Milap said: "We had to plan every shot of Riteish's months in advance with storyboards. Each shot needed five different layers. So in effect, we had to film each shot five times! The process was time-consuming, but exciting. For lots of shots, Riteish had to walk on his knees! He was terrific and supported me all the way."

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 22 but will now be released on November 8. The film also stars Tara Sutaria in a key role.

