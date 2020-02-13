Malang Box Office Collection Day 6: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's thriller performs decently

Last Friday saw the release of Mohit Suri's romantic action-thriller Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles. Ever since the release of the film, it has been witnessing a decent run at the box office. February 12 happened to be the sixth day of the film and if reports by Boxofficeindia.com are to be believed, it has collected 3.25 crore nett making its total collections to 35 crore nett and leaving a total mark of Rs 38 crore nett approx for the week.

Meanwhile, it is being expected that the occasion of Valentine's Day may shower its magic on the film but it will have to face competition from Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal which is all set to release on February 14. Trade analyst shared the day 5 collections on Twitter and wrote, "#Malang is steady on Day 5... It was important to trend well on weekdays and if it continues to maintain on Day 6 and 7, a healthy Week 1 total will be on the cards... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 33.20 cr. #India biz."

The film has given Aditya Roy Kapur his biggest opener after his debut movie Aashiqui 2, both directed by Mohit Suri. However, trade experts were expecting better numbers for Malang because of its popular genre and star cast.

IndiaTV reviewed the film as, "Malang is a one-time affair. Watch it for taking a mini-vacay to Goa (without taking the pain to travel), Kunal Khemu's stellar act, Aditya Roy Kapoor's brilliance, and for its potion-to-the-ears music. Skip it if you are an Anil Kapoor fan." Read the full review here.

