'Malang' movie review

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: Feb 7, 2020

Feb 7, 2020 Director: Mohit Suri

Genre: Romance-Drama

Hey scriptwriters! What's up? Where have you been? Can we get some novelty in storylines? And pretty please? And especially Mohit Suri's team! Because, though old is gold, creativity and a fresher concept can be a potion for cinegoers. I don't say it; 'Malang's hackeyed approach towards the travails of a hippy-life does.

'Malang' is a concoction of everything we have seen in movies made by Mohit Suri and his team -- fabulous music, gorgeous yet inexpressive leads, beautiful locales, impressive fight sequences, and a wafer-thin plot.

Mohit Suri, by that measure, should get the credit for reintroducing his cinema in a different package every time. In 'Malang', we have the owner of the most chiselled body -- Aditya Roy Kapoor as Advait, who removes his t-shirt quite often to give a glimpse of his histrionics at the gym.

And we have Disha Patani who is equally adept at showing off his enviable figure.

Kunal Khemu also shows off -- his acting skills, and what he can do with a role that has several layers and grey shades to its credit.

What Mohit Suri fails at -- primarily -- is boasting about the star performer that Anil Kapoor is. The superstar, who is most certainly aging in reverse, play a drug-snorting police officer. He does not have any ethic and believes in encounters rather than investing in a criminal to extract a confession. He has a back story which is introduced quite late into the story -- and does everything but adding to the narrative.

Anil Kapoor, thereby in his role, is misused to the extent of being hammy. And Mohit Suri should get the credit of extracting one of the worst performances from an otherwise brilliant actor.

The second lacuna is the premise -- that includes four back stories. Aditya's introduction sequence in the movie is shot like a typical Korean-style brawl. His fists and blows at his prison inmates are fiercer than those of ten prisoners combined. He is the hero, and the law says he will overpower everyone. And he does.

Aditya's Advait then goes on a killing spree. Because, revenge.

Revenge in 'Malang' is both -- cool and cold. So Advait does not hold back and keeps calling Agashey to inform him about his next target, and outwits the police every time. Because, Bollywood.

Advait, the confused by-product of a dysfunctional family, also has a back story. He lost the love of his life, Disha's Sara, to a few unjust policemen's power trip.

Sara's back story is the flimsiest. Because it does not lend the gravity it should have to substantiate her development from a girl wanting to jump off a cliff for fun to wanting to keep a baby born out of only a few days of association.

Watching Kunal Khemu in an author-backed role is a rarity these days. 'Malang' takes further what 'Kalank' did for him. He is a revelation in the film. His back story too. His Michael is the most layered character in the movie, making for the lack of depth in other central characters.

Kunal is both -- raw and real -- in his portrayal of a police officer who looks upright at the surface but has deep dark secrets. His character graph goes through a transitional shift in the second half of the film, and that is where the entire comes to focus. Kunal should do more movies, and choose his scripts wisely. This man can act.

All is not bad with 'Malang'. The music and the background score lift the narrative -- so much so that, in the climactic sequence, it's the background score that adds gravitas rather than the unfolding of the truth.

'Main Malang' and 'Ghar Chalein' are songs one would listen to even years later.

The film is beautifully shot. The Christmas celebration, the parties, and just the scenic beauty of Goa are wonderfully captured. One would want to go tripping to Goa after watching the movie.

Aditya and Disha's chemistry is spot on and almost palpable. Watching two of the most good looking actors in the country is an absolute delight, and Mohit Suri makes the most of it.

Aditya Roy Kapoor deserves a special mention for the shades he has shown in 'Malang'. In his flashback scenes, he's the awkward 20-something guy looking for a refuge from his life. And he's a vicious killer in the present revengeful saga. 'Malang' takes the streak of his understated genius, seen in 'Kalank', notches higher.