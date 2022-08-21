Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's film mints better numbers than Raksha Bandhan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CINEMANIAINDIA Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer has not given enough to the box office. The film made on a mega budget, has proved to be unsuccessful in impressing the audience. The way this film is struggling at the box office with each passing day, it is clear that the audience has rejected it outright. Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Forrest Gump, also starring Kareena Kapoor. As per trade reports, Laal Singh Chaddha collected 1.25 crore nett approx on its second Friday. There was not much of a drop from Thursday but it hardly matters as the collections are so low. But as compared to Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha is minting better numbers.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report:

A week after its release, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film has finally touched Rs 50 crore mark. However, the downward trend did not break not even on the Janmashtami holiday. The same was the case with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Although its earnings are even lower than Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has not even made Rs 40 crore in the first seven days. ALSO READ: Amid 'Boycott Liger' trend, Vijay Deverakonda shares a cryptic tweet, saying 'we'll fight back'

According to Box Office India, "The second Friday business does mean the film should get to 60 crore nett plus which did not look possible a couple of days back. If the normal second Saturday growth comes then the lifetime is looking around 61-63 crore nett for the film. The collections of Laal Singh Chaddha till date are as follows.

Week One - 50,35,00,000 apprx

Friday - 1,25,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 51,60,00,000 apprx

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report

Raksha Bandhan hasn't done any better. It has earned even lower than Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha. "Raksha Bandhan collected 1 crore nett on its second Friday which is also not much down from Thursday though more than Laal Singh Chaddha. Here the lifetime is looking 46-48 crore nett if the its the normal second Saturday growth," BOI added.

The collections of Raksha Bandhan till date are as follows.

Week One - 37,60,00,000 apprx

Friday - 1,00,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 38,60,00,000 apprx

While the films haven't performed well at the box office, it is expected that they will cover the losses through digital rights. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Premiere: Aamir Khan's film to release on Netflix, Voot or Prime Video?

