Laal Singh Chaddha averts clash with KGF: Chapter 2, Yash fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AAMIR KHAN PRODUCTIONS KGF: Chapter 2 is eyeing April 14 release

Highlights Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to clash with Raksha Bandhan on August 11

KGF: Chapter 2 will be facing competition from Jersey, starring Shahid kapoor

In KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is joined by Bollywood stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt

Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha will now arrive in theatres across the world on August 11, the makers shared recently. The movie has been changing release date several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now, in a statement posted on Twitter, Aamir Khan Productions announced that since the film will not be completed as per the stipulated time, they have decided to push its release date by around four months.

Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Not April 14, Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor starrer to now release on THIS date

Earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha was expected to release on April 14. Had that been the case, it would have been clashing theatrically with the highly anticipated actioner KGF: Chapter 2, starring Kannada star Yash. Despite the big box office clash and the Aamir Khan factor, the makers of the KGF sequel had not changed their release date and fans had hailed their decision.

Now, as Laal Singh Chaddha got postponed, many fans took to social media to hail the stardom of Yash and his pan-India appeal. Other fans were cheerful about the fact that KGF: Chapter 2 will now have no major opposition when it releases on April 14.

Check out some reactions on Twitter.

As things stand now, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, which is the remake of a Telugu film of the same name, is set to clash with KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14. Jersey stars Shahid in the role of a former cricketer in his late 30s who makes his comeback in the game because of his son. It also features Mrunal Thakur. The film was earlier pulled from its theatrical release days before it was scheduled to open on December 31, due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt in the role of an antagonist named Adheera. Raveena Tandon plays the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen. The movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel.