Laal Singh Chaddha: Not April 14, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer to now release on THIS date

Highlights Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was earlier slated to release on Baisakhi this year

The makers on Tuesday announced the new release date-- Aug 11

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya

Aamir Khan's labour of love, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film which was earlier supposed to grace the theatres on 14th April is now pushed to 11th August owing to lack of time. The production house took to their social media handle today, to announce the news and also express gratitude to the makers and cast of Adipurush, for pushing their release date, for Laal Singh Chaddha. The statement read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."

It further added that Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which was slated for 11 August release, has now been moved. The statement further read, "We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

Have a look:

The film, which has been delayed multiple times, was initially slated to release on Christmas 2021. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Along with Aamir, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lead role. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, the film also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.