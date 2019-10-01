Laal Kaptaan final trailer: Saif Ali Khan as naga sadhu is on a revenge spree

The final chapter promo of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming action-thriller film Laal Kaptaan is finally out and it looks nothing but fierce. The film which shows Saif's drama, revenge, and deceit journey as a naga sadhu is directed by Navdeep Singh. The film set roughly 25 years after the historical Battle of Buxar of 1764, features Saif as a "renegade, lone wolf, revenge-driven" Naga Warrior.

The new trailer shows almost the same shots of what we have seen before--the madness of bloodthirsty Saif swinging his sword. But one thing that is new for sure is Sonakshi Sinha's character ordering Saif to kill a man named Rehmat Khan. Interestingly, he is the same man after whom Saif has been all through his life. Have a look at the intriguing trailer:

When the Mughals were on a decline and the British on the rise, the power game was up in the air with everyone vying for it but one Naga Sadhu was marching to his own beats for revenge: that's how director Navdeep Singh defines his latest, "Laal Kaptaan".

In the film, also featuring Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain, most of the characters are nameless. The director says, "We call Saif's character 'The Hunter', Deepak's called 'The Tracker', Zoya is called 'The Widow.' There are no names to characters in the film."

Meanwhile, watch the other trailers here:

The film is slated to release on October 18.

-With PTI Inputs