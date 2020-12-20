Kajal Aggarwal pens heartfelt note with beautiful pictures for her mother on her birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal pens a heartfelt note for her mother on her birthday, shares beautiful wedding pictures

Kajal Aggarwal married her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October in a private ceremony amidst some friends and family due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kajal on Sunday took to Instagram to wish her mom Vinay Aggarwal a happy birthday. She shared some of the most beautiful pictures of herself and her mother from her wedding and penned a heartfelt message for her.

In her caption, Kajal said "My dearest mommy, It takes a special and endearing kind of love to sacrifice everything (in the blink of an eye) for a chance at someone else’s happiness! You are admired for your beauty, kindness, wisdom but the best part is, You fill all around you with so much joy and love, you patiently give your time and energy with so much acceptance of everyone around you. No judgements. It’s hard to come close to your over achievements in every aspect of your wonderful personality, but luckily for me, I’ve had you support my aspirations ever since I can remember and stand besides me like a steady rock regardless of my life situations."

She further added, "I hope to someday achieve even a fraction of your free and cheerful spirit. When people say I resemble you or even sound like you, I am ecstatic:) I love you so much, this paragraph (or any amount of text) will never do justice! Happiest birthday to the most radiant and glorious girl I know. May Krishna always keep you amongst his favs."

Kajal looked dead gorgeous in her fairytale wedding and shared some pictures with her fans on her social media platform.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in flashback scenes in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. She will also be seen sharing the screen space with Vishnu Manchu as his sister in their upcoming film, Mosagallu.