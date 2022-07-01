JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 7: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film remains steady, mints Rs 85 crore WW

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 7

JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 7: Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the film has been receiving tremendous response at the ticket window. JugJugg Jeeyo was released in the theatres on June 24. In its first weekend, it collected a total of Rs 36.93 crore, which is a great figure that a film earned post-pandemic. Raj Mehta directorial is performing well not just across the country but also worldwide. It opened to positive reviews from fans and critics, who loved the storyline, narration and performances.

The comedy-drama is also expected to break many records. On Day 6, June 29, JugJugg Jeeyo even crossed the Rs 50-crore club in India. At the worldwide collections, it reportedly minted around Rs 85 crore.

JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 7:

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer has hit its half-century and the total now stands at 50.24 crores. After its seventh day, Jug Jugg Jeeyo beats the lifetime India collection of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Paandey of Rs 49.98 crores. Meanwhile, its first week's worldwide gross total stands at around Rs 85 crore reportedly. If it maintains this pace, this film will soon cross the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark. ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 6: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani & Neetu's film hits half century

About JugJugg Jeeyo

The film is a progressive take on modern-day relationships and follows a family on the cusp of two divorces. Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is a comedy drama that centres on a family, where both father (Anil Kapoor) and son (Varun Dhawan) are planning to separate from their partners. JJJ marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback. Anil plays Neetu's husband. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.