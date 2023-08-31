'Jawan': Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer garners over 4.5 mn views within two hours of release

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER 'Jawan' trailer was unveiled today, just a week ahead of its theatrical release.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's 'Jawan' trailer, also featuring Vijay Sethupathi, was finally unveiled on Thursday. It garnered more than 4.5 million views on YouTube in just two hours of its release on Thursday.

In Hindi, it got 3.1 million, 8.75 lakh in Tamil, and another 576,000 in Telugu on the streaming portal.

'Jawan' has been touted as a pan-Indian release, for, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, it has mainly South Indian cinema's biggest names, notably Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priyamani.

The director, Atlee, is also a southern hitmaker working mainly with the Tamil superstar, Thalapathy Vijay, who is reported to be making a cameo appearance in the film.

In addition, ‘Jawan’ will also feature Sanya Malhotra, with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Vijay Sethupathi and Atlee also posted the trailer, which made 'Jawan' all the more exciting for the southern audiences, as Bollywood films are not usually a big thing down South, with audiences sticking to regional fare.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Nayanthara made her social media debut on Instagram, coming out of her largely private life.

The number of all the views so far is only rising. Ahead of its trailer release, 'Jawan Prevue' was unveiled by its makers in July and the response it received on social media is a testament to the immense craze surrounding the film. It was viewed over 100 million times in just 24 hours of its release on the internet.

'Jawan' will hit theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With IANS inputs)

