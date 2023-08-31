'Jawan' audio launch: Kamal Haasan surprises crowd special video message, calls SRK 'symbol of love'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWITTER Kamal Haasan's special video message for 'Jawan' team

'Jawan' audio launch event was held in Chennai on Wednesday, August 30 ahead of its trailer launch. At the event, Shah Rukh Khan was present alongwith the other starcast of the much-anticipated flick of the year. During the event, South superstar Kamal Haasan surprised the crowd present at the Sri Sai Ram Engineering College with a special video message for the 'Jawan' team.

Watch the video here:

Wishing the team of 'Jawan', Kamal Haasan called Shah Rukh Khan a 'symbol of love' and said, ''In 30 years he has become the symbol of love. In spite of all the tumultuous times, your smile lights up thousands. I want this film to succeed and you to succeed. The way you deal with everything with panache and dignity is inspiring.''

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly shares glimpse of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunion, leaves fans nostalgic

He even said that the fil has brought together talents from Indian cinema.

About the film 'Jawan'

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in significant roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in cinemas. Ahead of its trailer release , 'Jawan Prevue' was unveiled by its makers in July and the response it received on social media is a testament to the immense craze surrounding the film. It was viewed over 100 million times in just 24 hours of its release on the internet.

Also Read: 'Savdhaan India': Sushant Singh to return to host new season

So far, Red Chillies Entertainment has released three songs from the film named 'Chaleya', 'Zinda Banda' and 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. All the three songs have become chartbusters and are widely used by netizens for creating Instagram Reels. 'Jawan' was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on June 2 but due to pending post-production work, its release was postponed.

The much-awaited trailer of 'Jawan' is scheduled to be released today, August 31, just a week ahead of its theatrical release.

Latest Entertainment News