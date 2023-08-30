WATCH: Rupali Ganguly shares glimpse of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunion, leaves fans nostalgic

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunion

Actor Rupali Ganguly on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to share a video of the reunion of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team. In the video, snippets of four members of the team including Satish Shah (Indravadhan), Rupali Ganguly (Monisha), Rajesh Kumar (Rosesh) and Ratna Pathak Shah (Maya) can be seen inside a restaurant named Tori in Mumbai. The video features all four dining, chilling, taking photographs and having a fun time.

Check out the video:

The video was jointly shared by Rajesh Kumar on Instagram with 'Jaane Kyun' song as a background. This is not the first time Rupali and the show's team had a reunion but are often seen together hangout out.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly is currently bnusy with her show 'Anupamaa', which is among the highest rated shows on Indian television today.

About Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

The comedy show first aired in 2004 and was put off air after just one-and-a-half years. The show also featured Sumeet Raghavan, Deven Bhojani in important roles. The show revolved around the life of an upper-class family, who lives in the plush locality in Mumbai. The main comedy factor on the show is derived from Maya's dealing with her daughter-in-law, who has a midle-class mindset.

Supporting characters on the show include Indravadhan's sister Ila and her deaf husband Madhusudhan.

The show even came up with the second season in 2017 with digital-only release. The second season had just 10 episodes.

