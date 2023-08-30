Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of 'Jawan' trailer launch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to release in cinemas on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currentyl awaiting the release of 'Jawan', offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to an official, the 58-year-old actor reached the shrine late Tuesday night to pay his obeisance. "The superstar reached base camp Katra on Tuesday evening and used the new Tarakote route to reach the shrine around 11:40 pm. He offered prayers and left immediately," PTI reported quoting the official.

A brief video showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hooded blue jacket and his face fully covered, is circulating on social media.

Officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, some policemen and personal staff of the superstar could also be seen in the clip. The is Shah Rukh's second visit to Vaishno Devi in nine months.

The actor previously visited the shrine in December last year, over a month before the release of his blockbuster hit 'Pathaan'.

About 'Jawan'

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in supporting roles. It will be released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 'Jawan Prevue' was unveiled by its makers in July and the response it received on social media is a testament to the immense craze surrounding the film. It was viewed over 100 million times in just 24 hours of its release on the internet.

So far, Red Chillies Entertainment has released two songs from the film named 'Chaleya' and 'Zinda Banda'. Both the songs have become chartbusters and are widely used by netizens for creating short clips. 'Jawan' was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on June 2 but due to pending post-production work, its release was postponed.

The much-awaited trailer of 'Jawan' is scheduled to be released on August 31, just a week ahead of its theatrical release.

(Witn inputs from PTI)

