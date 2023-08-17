Dipika Chikhlia returns to TV after 33 long years with Dhartiputra Nandini

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ramayana fame Dipika Chikhlia to act and produce the upcoming show titled Dhartiputra Nandini

Dipika Chikhlia, known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan, has got a lot of love from the people. The 58-year-old actor is all set to make her return and is now back with a new show, the story of which is set against the backdrop of Ayodhya. A video of this show is going viral on social media, in which Deepika Chikhlia's new look can be seen. The show is titled Dhartiputra Nandini and Deepika will be seen playing Sumitra Devi in the show. The show will mark Dipika's return to television after a long gap of 33 years. The actor even shared a teaser of the show on her Instagram handle.

Watch the teaser of the show:

The plot of the show revolves around three characters namely Nandini (played by Shagun Singh), Aakash (Aman Jaiswal), and Sumitra Devi (Dipika Chikhlia). In the show, Sumitra will be seen taking the position of the household head and influencing her grandson Aakash, who is in a dilemma between returning to the United States and remaining in his homeland.

About the show

The show is touted as a woman-oriented one as all the major characters on the show are played by female actors. Even Dipika in a recent interview revealed that the upcoming show is based on women. The show is produced by Dipika Chikhalia and the show will air on a new Hindi entertainment channel, Nazara. It is scheduled to go on the floor in the last week of August.

