WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple, offers prayers ahead of Abhishek's Ghoomer release

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently came back to television with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday. He was also honoured by the temple trust. He arrived at the temple premises barefoot and was surrounded by tight security while he was offering prayers to the deity. He was seen wearing white-coloured kurta pyjama.

Watch the video:

Amitabh recently watched his son Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer and confessed in his blog that he was moved to tears. ''So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing,'' he wrote.

''The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through,'' he added.

Not many know that Amitabh Bachchan has also lent his voice to the mantra and aarti for the Shree Siddhivinayak temple.

Amitabh Bachchan on work front

The 80-year-old actor recently returned with the 15th edition of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has hosted the show since its inception in 2000 except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about his film projects, he last appeared in Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. He has several other projects in his kitty including Vikas Behl's Ganapath, and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

