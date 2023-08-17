Viral video: When Sunny Deol lost his cool after a fan tried to click selfie with him

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Sunny Deol screams at a fan trying to take selfie with him

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying all the success on his latest release Gadar 2. The actor has been the talk of the town for quite a few days now but recently he made headlines for not so good reason. A video of the actor is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen lashing out at a fan, who is trying to click a selfie with his favourite star.

Check out the viral video:

The video was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user named Gagandeep Singh. In the video, the 65-year-old actor can be seen walking at an airport along with his security personnel. A fan approaches the actor to click a selfie with him but struggles to get a clear one, making the actor stop for a while. After the actor stops for the selfie, his security personnel ask the fan to maintain distance and move away from the actor. The astonished fan urks Sunny and he shouts at him to take the selfie quickly.

Several X users posted their views on the behaviour of the actor. one user wrote, ''Actually such people curious to have selfies, touching feet etc. of such film personalities, politicians, other leaders etc. make them more high-headed, arrogant. We all must try to discourage such acts with such arrogant class of people.'' ''Jaya Bacchpan's male version,'' wrote another.

A third user commented, ''Then why people give so much importance to these types of people.''

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's latest offering Gadar 2 is shattering box office records with each day passing by. The film, which was released on August 11, has collected over Rs 250 crore in just 6 days of its release. Despite facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG at the box office, Gadar 2 became the first-ever Bollywood film to mint over Rs 30 crore for six consecutive days.

