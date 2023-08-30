Dream Girl 2 box office report: Ayushmann Khurrana's film touches Rs 50 cr on Day 5

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dream Girl 2 box office collection Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer flick 'Dream Girl 2' is slowly and steadily moving at the box office. The film has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its fifth day. The film collected Rs 5.87 crore on Tuesday and total nett collections now stand at Rs 52 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to its social media accounts to share the five day figures.

Check out his post:

'Dream Girl 2' opened to Rs 10.69 crore on August 25. Despite facing competition from 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2', the film is doing good at the box office. With this pace, it is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark soon.

About 'Dream Girl 2'

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is sequel to the 2019 film of the same name. 'Dream Girl 2' also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotsal roles.

The plot of the film revolves around a young man, who disguises as a woman to earn money, so that he pay off his father's debt and fulfil his to be father-in-law's condition of being a money earner.

The film is reportedly made with a budget of Rs 35 crore and with the current performance at the box office, it can clearly be termed as a superhit.

Film's song 'Dil Ka Telephone 2.0' and 'Mai Marjawangi' have become quite popular on music portals. 'Dream Girl 2' is facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' but is expected to pick up on Day 6 because of Raksha Bandan holiday.

