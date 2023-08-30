Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recalls 'painful' divorce from husband Ali amidst reports of second marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHIRA KHAN Pakistani actress Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her debut in Hindi films with Raees headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, is known to keep her personal life guarded from social media and publicity. Many people aren't much aware about her marriage and divorce from her childhood sweetheart Ali Askari, with whom she also has a son Azlan. However, in a latest podcast, Mahira revealed how she moved to LA at 17 only for Ali and then returned to Lahore to get married to him. But the two got divorced in 2015.

Mahira got married to Ali in 2007. Talking about her 'painful' divorce, she revealed that after being married for eight years, the actress decided to move to Pakistan with her parents. During a chat with FWhy Podcast, she said, "We were always supposed to go to LA since my uncles were already there, but at 17, I insisted that I go early since I was in love and he was there. But, after going there, mujhe meri naani yaad aa gayi (things got difficult for me)," Mahira recalled, adding, a couple of years later, the two connected again, fell in love and decided to get married in Lahore.

Mahira's divorce

In 2009, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, they named Azlaan. But eventually, their divorce was finalised in 2015. "The first few years were very painful because it was about two good people, it was not an abusive relationship. But it was like two kids had gotten married and sometimes two people evolve differently. There was a little bit of pressure to go back as well," Mahira shared.

"Post Azu, I knew my marriage was…even prior I think.. But I think you let it go on and you love the person, who is your childhood sweetheart..But I think that was a very painful and difficult time. I was so young at the time. I had a baby, I was scared. Professionally, I was very successful. I never knew I would become successful overnight with Humsafar. But personally, it was a tough time," she added.

"When you are going through it, it is very painful. You are sitting in a room, and you feel the walls are closing in on you. You feel anxious and you don’t know what it is. I think that is more painful than when you make a decision." However, after she decided what she wanted in life, she became stronger. "I knew that I would take my child but I knew that I didn’t want to be dependent on anyone, not even my parents. When there was nobody with me, I had my work. It was a huge support," Mahira further expressed.

