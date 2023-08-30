Sunny Deol CONFIRMS patch-up with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals Jawan actor wished him for Gadar 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan

Sunny Deol, is riding high on the success of his latest outing, Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the 2001-released iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film has emerged as one of the biggest successes of Hindi cinema in recent times. It is being loved by audience as well as critics. Recently, Sunny’s Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan praised the movie when a fan asked him about it during an #AskSRK session, saying, "Yeah loved it!!" Amid this, in an interview, Sunny opened up about his relationship with the industry, and years-long tiff with Shah Rukh.

Opening about SRK heartening comment on the film, Sunny Deol told Times Now, "He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me ‘I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it’ and I said ‘thank you’." Revealing that he talked to Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and that they’ve had multiple conversations about different things.

Addressing the issues with Jawan actor, Sunny added, "Time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s how it should be."

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan's feud

In 1993, legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra came up with a psychological romantic thriller Darr, starring Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. That time, Deol was basking in success of Damini which also earned him National Award while SRK was a newcomer trying to gain foothold in the Bollywood.

Yash Chopra gave Deol a choice to play either villain or hero. As expected, he gave his approval for the protagonist while Shah Rukh grabbed the role rejected by Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. When the Ghayal actor watched the movie, he felt betrayed that the makers didn't deliver what they mentioned on papers. They glorified villain. Even after the release, it was Shah Rukh who was bestowed with more praises and managed to steal away the limelight from the lead.

The duo allegedly didn’t speak for 16 years after Darr. However, Sunny has maintained that it wasn’t deliberate. "It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai," he had said during India TV's Aap Ki Adalat.

