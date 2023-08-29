Shahid Kapoor poses with father Pankaj Kapur wearing turban; shares instagram post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor poses with father Pankaj Kapur

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media wearing a turban with his father Pankaj Kapur at a family wedding and the father-son duo look smashing in the latest series of pictures.In the first photo, he is seen getting ready. The second image has him getting his turban fixed. Another picture shows Shahid posing with his father Pankaj Kapur. Shahid is seen dressed in a black kurta paired with a cream-coloured turban. While his actor-father Pankaj Kapur is sporting a vest-coat paired with a white shirt and a turban.

Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "Dad always says ghar pe shaadi hogi to pag paega na". As soon as he dropped picture, fans thronged the comment section. One user said, "Oye sardara wow brother, is there any new Sardar ji base movie coming?". Another user said, "It looks really amazing on you and uncle".

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Bloody Daddy, an action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena.

Before that, he was seen in the web series, Farzi which became the lost popular web series of 2023.

Latest Entertainment News