Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan at his residence Jalsa ahead of I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for the third meeting of INDIA alliance. Ahead of the meeting, Mamata took out time to meet the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence Jalsa. News agency ANI earlier reported that the 80-year-old actor invited Mamata Banerjee for tea at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee arrived at Mumbai airport where she was welcomed by Aditya Thackeray.

The legendary actor and his wife Jaya Bachchan share a good rapport with the West Bengal CM. Last year, Mr Bachchan even attended the opening ceremony for the inaugural Kolkata International Film Festival (KIIF), where Mamata even advocated the actor's name for Bharat Ratna.

Amitabh Bachchan on work front

The actor is currently busy with the 15th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). On film's front, he was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. He has several projects in his kitty including Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, Kalki 2898 AD and an untitled project alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

About I.N.D.I.A Alliance meet in Mumbai

I.N.D.I.A bloc consists of 26 political parties including Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). The bloc has organised their third meeting in Mumbai, which is to be held on August 21 and September 1. In this meet, the bloc will make final decisions on a range of issues, including who will be the convenor of the alliance and induction of new allies. They will also decide on the logo of the alliance and final strategies to carry out the campaign ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

