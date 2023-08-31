'Gadar 2' box office report: Sunny Deol's film set to enter the coveted Rs 500 cr club

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Gadar 2' box office report

'Gadar 2', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, remains unstoppable even after 20 days of its release. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the film managed to witness jump again in box office collected as it minted Rs 8.60 crore on Wednesday. The total box office collection of 'Gadar 2' now stands at Rs 475 crore. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media accounts to share the day-by-day figures of the film in its third week.

See the post:

Also Read: Sunny Deol REVEALS real reason behind 'Border 2' getting shelved for so long

The film is expected to breach the coveted Rs 500 mark by the end of the fourth weekend, as there is no major release on Friday. It is also speculated that if 'Gadar 2' was not released in cinemas alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer, it would have crossed Rs 500 crore within two weeks of its release. 'Gadar 2' is currently facing tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's film 'Dream Girl 2'. But despite the clash, 'Gadar 2' is expected to do well at the box office until Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' arrives in cinemas on September 7.

About the film 'Gadar 2'

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly shares glimpse of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunion, leaves fans nostalgic

Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma who revived his role of Charanjeet Singh from the OG 2001 release. The sequel continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakina post-Independence. During the 'Crush India' campaign in 1971, their son gets imprisoned in Pakistan, leaving no choice for Tara Singh to travel to the neighbouring country and rescue his son.

Latest Bollywood News