Sunny Deol REVEALS real reason behind 'Border 2' getting shelved for so long

After the success of 'Gadar 2', speculations around Sunny Deol returning in the sequel of JP Dutta's 'Border' started doing rounds. However, Sunny recently informed on his Instagram account that he hasn't signed any films yet and fans should refrain from believing any such rumours. Now, the 66-year-old actor has revealed that why the sequel of 'Border' never materialised even he intended to begin it in 2015.

In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast show 'The Ranveer Show', the actor smilingly said that he has also heard that they're making Border 2. ''Ye hum bahut pehle karne wale the, 2015 mein. Par phir meri picture nahi chali, toh log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe. Ab sab bol rahe hain humey karni hai. (We were supposed to start it in 2015. But then my film flopped, so filmmakers were scared to make it then. Now, everyone wants to make it),'' he said.

During the interview, he also talked about the popular characters he had played which can be revived again. He said that whenever he watches a film today, he wish if those characters could get an extension. But the story should also justify to that character so that those coming to watch the film are not disappointed, he added.

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his latest offering 'Gadar 2'. The film has become one of the highest grossing Hindi film ever. It is the sequel to the 2001 release of the same name.

In the film, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma revived their characters of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charanjeet Singh from the original film.

