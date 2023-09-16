Jawan: Here's HOW Shah Rukh Khan convinced Deepika Padukone to play his mother in Atlee's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is roaring at the box office. For the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi came together for the first time. However, what grabbed the audience's attention was Deepika Padukone's special appearance in Jawan. The actor, who made her debut with SRK in Om Shanti Om, played Aishwarya Rathore, Shah Rukh Khan's mother and wife.

Speaking at the success meet, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he was hesitant to ask Padukone to play his mother onscreen after they did Besharam Rang together. SRK shared an anecdote and said, "When Atlee Sir was discussing it, we were lucky because we had managed to get Vijay Sethupathi Sir on board. We met him and he was filled with so much love and goodness and he said 'ya I'll love to do the film'. We had just gone out for Nayanthara ji's wedding. And then we are thinking, right from day one, if only we had Deepika in this role. I said I don't know sir, she will be busy and I love her too much. I will never call her for something that doesn't become an essence for her. After all, she started her career with me."

Shah Rukh Khan further shared about the moment he asked Padukone for the role. "I have to tell you how I asked Deepika. It was on the sets of 'Pathaan' and that day she was doing 'Besharam Rang' and I was sitting. I asked Pooja ye maa ka role karegi?'. So, Sir, I am looking at Deepika doing 'Besharam Rang' and I think she will be very good as a mother. I will be honest with all of you.” He continued, “Pooja must have gone to her for 2 seconds and then came back and said 'Yeah, whenever you say, just tell Atlee, sir'.”

