SIIMA Awards 2023: Mrunal Thakur bags award under TWO categories, check here

Mrunal Thakur, over the years, carved a niche for herself not just in Bollywood but in Regional Cinema as well. With her debut Telugu film Sita Ramam, the actor won the hearts of both critics and audiences, and her recent win at the SIIMA Awards 2023 is a testament. Co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Thakur played Sita in the tragic romance film.

The 11th edition of the SIIMA Awards was divided into two parts and will continue till September 16. On Friday, the winners of the prestigious awards were finally announced and Mrunal Thakur won the award in two categories—Best Actress in Leading Role (Critics) and Best Debutant Actress (Telugu).

SIIMA Awards 2023: Complete winners list

SIIMA Awards 2023, Telugu

Best Film Award (Telugu): Sita Ramam

Best Director (Telugu): SS Rajamouli for RRR

Best Actor in Leading Role (Telugu): Jr NTR for RRR

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu): Sreeleela for Dhamaka

Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics (Telugu): Adivi Sesh for Major

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu): Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Best Debutant Producers (Telugu): Sharath and Anurag for Major

Promising Newcomer (Telugu): Ganesh Bellamkonda

Best Debutant Actress (Telugu): Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Best Music Director (Telugu): MM Keeravaani for RRR

Best Lyric Writer (Telugu): Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu in RRR

Best Playback Singer - Male (Telugu): Miryala Ram for DJ Tillu title track

Best Playback Singer - Female (Telugu): Singer Mangli, for Jinthaak in Dhamaka

Best Cinematographer (Telugu): Senthil Kumar, for RRR

Best Debutant Director (Telugu): Mallidi Vassisht for Bimbisara

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Telugu): Sangeetha for Masooda

Sensation of the Year (Telugu): Nikhil Siddhartha for Karthikeya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Telugu): Suhas for HIT - 2

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Telugu): Srinivasa Reddy for Karthikeya 2

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Telugu): Rana Daggubati for Bheemla Nayak

SIIMA Awards 2023, Kannada

Best Film (Kannada): 777 Charlie

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada): Yash for KGF Chapter 2

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kannada): Srinidhi Shetty for KGF Chapter 2

Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics (Kannada): Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics Choice (Kannada): Sapthami Gowda for Kantara

Special Appreciation Award - Pathbreaking Story (Kannada): Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Kannada): Achyuth Kumar for Kantara

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada): Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kannada): Shubha Raksha for Home Minister

Best Debutant Producer (Kannada): Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu

Best Debutant Actor (Kannada): Pruthvi Shamanur for Padavi Poorva

Best Debutant Actress (Kannada): Neetha Ashok for Vikrant Rona

Special Appreciation Award (Kannada): Mukesh Laxman for Kantara

Special Appreciation Award - Actor in a Lead Role (Kannada): Rakshit Shetty for Charlie 777

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Kannada): Prakash Thuminad for Kantara

Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Sagar Puranik for Dollu

Best Music Director (Kannada): B. Ajaneesh Loknath for Kantara

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada): Pramod Maravanthe for Singara Siriye in Kantara

Best Playback Singer - Male (Kannada): Vijay Prakash for Singara Siriye

Best Playback Singer - Female (Kannada): Sunidhi Chauhan for Ra Ra Rakkamma in Vikrant Rona

Best Cinematographer (Kannada): Bhuvan Gowda for KGF Chapter 2

