SIIMA Awards 2023: Mrunal Thakur bags award under TWO categories, check here

Mrunal Thakur, over the years, carved a niche for herself not just in Bollywood but in Regional Cinema as well. With her debut Telugu film Sita Ramam, the actor won the hearts of both critics and audiences, and her recent win at the SIIMA Awards 2023 is a testament. Co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Thakur played Sita in the tragic romance film.
The 11th edition of the SIIMA Awards was divided into two parts and will continue till September 16. On Friday, the winners of the prestigious awards were finally announced and Mrunal Thakur won the award in two categories—Best Actress in Leading Role (Critics) and Best Debutant Actress (Telugu).
SIIMA Awards 2023: Complete winners list
SIIMA Awards 2023, Telugu
- Best Film Award (Telugu): Sita Ramam
- Best Director (Telugu): SS Rajamouli for RRR
- Best Actor in Leading Role (Telugu): Jr NTR for RRR
- Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu): Sreeleela for Dhamaka
- Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics (Telugu): Adivi Sesh for Major
- Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu): Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam
- Best Debutant Producers (Telugu): Sharath and Anurag for Major
- Promising Newcomer (Telugu): Ganesh Bellamkonda
- Best Debutant Actress (Telugu): Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam
- Best Music Director (Telugu): MM Keeravaani for RRR
- Best Lyric Writer (Telugu): Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu in RRR
- Best Playback Singer - Male (Telugu): Miryala Ram for DJ Tillu title track
- Best Playback Singer - Female (Telugu): Singer Mangli, for Jinthaak in Dhamaka
- Best Cinematographer (Telugu): Senthil Kumar, for RRR
- Best Debutant Director (Telugu): Mallidi Vassisht for Bimbisara
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Telugu): Sangeetha for Masooda
- Sensation of the Year (Telugu): Nikhil Siddhartha for Karthikeya 2
- Best Actor in a Negative Role (Telugu): Suhas for HIT - 2
- Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Telugu): Srinivasa Reddy for Karthikeya 2
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Telugu): Rana Daggubati for Bheemla Nayak
SIIMA Awards 2023, Kannada
- Best Film (Kannada): 777 Charlie
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada): Yash for KGF Chapter 2
- Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kannada): Srinidhi Shetty for KGF Chapter 2
- Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics (Kannada): Rishab Shetty for Kantara
- Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics Choice (Kannada): Sapthami Gowda for Kantara
- Special Appreciation Award - Pathbreaking Story (Kannada): Rishab Shetty for Kantara
- Best Actor in a Negative Role (Kannada): Achyuth Kumar for Kantara
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada): Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kannada): Shubha Raksha for Home Minister
- Best Debutant Producer (Kannada): Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu
- Best Debutant Actor (Kannada): Pruthvi Shamanur for Padavi Poorva
- Best Debutant Actress (Kannada): Neetha Ashok for Vikrant Rona
- Special Appreciation Award (Kannada): Mukesh Laxman for Kantara
- Special Appreciation Award - Actor in a Lead Role (Kannada): Rakshit Shetty for Charlie 777
- Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Kannada): Prakash Thuminad for Kantara
- Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Sagar Puranik for Dollu
- Best Music Director (Kannada): B. Ajaneesh Loknath for Kantara
- Best Lyric Writer (Kannada): Pramod Maravanthe for Singara Siriye in Kantara
- Best Playback Singer - Male (Kannada): Vijay Prakash for Singara Siriye
- Best Playback Singer - Female (Kannada): Sunidhi Chauhan for Ra Ra Rakkamma in Vikrant Rona
- Best Cinematographer (Kannada): Bhuvan Gowda for KGF Chapter 2
