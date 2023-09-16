Jawan: Atlee reveals original budget of Shah Rukh Khan's starrer and it will SHOCK you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATLEE Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan, the film is garnering love from across the globe. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film marks the first Hindi-directorial debut of Atlee and SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, who have earlier come together from multiple films. Jawan saw its theatrical release on September 7 and teleported cinema buffs into the new world created by SRK and Atlee. From action-packed sequences to romantic ballads, the film stunned the audience in every way possible.

On Friday, team Jawan held a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the film and opened up about myriad back stories related to the cast and crew. Attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ranvicahnder, Atlee opened up about the budgeting of Jawan.

Jawan total budget revealed

Speaking at the event, the director said he narrated the film during Covid-19 ears on a Zoom call. Highlighting the 'theatrical footfall', he further said people were not ready to greenlight even a Rs 30-40 crore film. However, Shah Rukh Khan said yes to a Rs 300 crore film at a time when others were 'skeptical.' Yes, you read it right. The original budget of Jawan is Rs 300 crore, which the film surpassed at the box office.

On September 7, Jawan became the highest opener in Hindi of all time, surpassing Pathaan. The film is still hogging headlines and winning the hearts of the audience by crossing the Rs 300 crore in India. Undoubtedly, the film is inching towards Rs 400 crore in the country.

Jawan, a vigilante action-drama, traces the story of Azad who promises his mother to help people who fell prey to political scandals. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Leher Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in important roles, and Sanjay Dutt in a cameo role.

