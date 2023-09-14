Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies hired anti-piracy agencies to track pirated content? Read

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jawan piracy

Despite several efforts to combat piracy, 'Jawan' was leaked on various platforms. In response to this, Shah Rukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has engaged several anti-piracy agencies to identify and track individuals and groups responsible for the illegal online circulation of the film, as outlined in a statement. The production house has also taken legal action by filing a police complaint with Police Inspector Amar Patil at the Santacruz West Police Station against those involved in the piracy.

According to ANI, "We have already tracked down pirated accounts run by individuals across various platforms, criminal and civil action is being initiated against them for releasing pirated content of the film Jawan. Piracy is a huge issue faced by the film industry at large and undermines the hard work of thousands of people associated with the film. Such acts of illegally recording and leaking, amounts to cheating, theft, and infringement/violation of intellectual property," a source close to the production house said.

The production house has found that "the nature of the pirated content infringement clearly indicates that it was unlawfully accessed and stolen by persons who are distributing the same illegally for monetary gains."

Jawan's Box Office collection

Atlee’s vigilante drama is unstoppable not only in India but worldwide. It is creating and breaking new box office records every day. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan crossed Rs 650 crore gross worldwide on its seventh day in theatres.

Taking to X, Vijayabalan tweeted, "Jawan crosses Rs 650 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Sold 970956 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 7th day. Hindi shows - 11608, gross - Rs 17.62 crore. Tamil shows - 1052, gross - Rs 1.47 crore. Telugu shows - 852, gross - Rs 1.03 crore. Total - Rs 20.12 crore."

About Jawan

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action thriller with Shah Rukh Khan playing dual role. Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and more female actors star in the film. Deepika Padukone also plays an extended cameo. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan.

