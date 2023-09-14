Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi reuniting for Munna Bhai 3? Here's the proof

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi reunite for Munna Bhai

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's 'Munna Bhai MBBS' in 2003 and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' in 2006 garnered massive fan followings. However, rumors about a third installment have been circulating for some time now. While nothing is confirmed yet, a viral video has surfaced, hinting at the possibility of the third part on Munna Bhai franchise. On Thursday, a video became viral, wherein Sanjay Dutt is seen in his iconic Munna Bhai character, wearing a vibrant orange shirt. He is seen walking on a film set alongside Rajkumar Hirani, with the title track playing in the background.

The filmmaker can be heard exclaiming, "Ahh, Munna is back!" Shortly after Sanjay Dutt's entrance, Arshad Warsi, dressed as 'Circuit,' joins the scene and warmly greets Sanjay Dutt with a hug. In the video, Rajkumar Hirani is heard saying, "And we are back."

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi had earlier revealed that three scripts were ready for the third installment in the Munna Bhai franchise, but he is doubtful if the film will be made in the near future. The franchise, helmed by filmmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, chronicles the story of an affable goon, Munna bhai (Sanjay Dutt), and his sidekick Circuit (Warsi). "Munna Bhai may not happen. It is the weirdest thing ever because three scripts are almost ready, we have a producer who would love to make it. A director and actors, who are ready and audience who wants to see it but still there is no film," Arshad told PTI.

