Rekha exudes opulence in suit-saree look, spontaneously 'slaps' a man after posing with him | Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Rekha

The OG fashionista Rekha never fails to exude charm in her stylish yet timeless avatar. Last night, Rekha walked the red carpet on the sidelines of an award show in a fusion outfit and effortlessly outshone the younger celebrities in attendance. She was accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who assisted her with her attire while she was posing for the photographers. In a candid moment, she interacted with a man she had just posed with and also candidly 'slapped' him.

Rekha look gorgeous in her ensemble, which featured a white dupatta draped like a saree over a silver silk kurta and churidar. She complemented this look with matching white and golden heels, traditional jewelry, and impeccable makeup. Fans couldn't stop applauding Rekha when a paparazzo posted a video of her look on Instagram. When she was to pose sans the award. She asked the paps, "Kyun, achcha nahi lag raha (Why, isn't it looking good)?"

Reacting to the playful slapping video of Rekha, a fan wrote, "He's so lucky. He got touched and slapped by Rekhaji. Ab woh nahi nahayga (now he won't take a bath)."

Showering love on Rekha and her looks, a fans added, "Legend... Today's generation will never match her aura." Another said, "Evergreen Rekha ji ke saree n suits ki choice bahut achhi hai (her choice of sarees and suits is very good)."

On the professional front, earlier this year, Rekha made an appearance in a promotional video for the TV show "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin." The actress, who is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila, recently graced the cover of Vogue Arabia, wearing Manish Malhotra's creations. Earlier this year, she was seen on the red carpet alongside Kajol and Nysa Devgan during an event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. On this occasion, Rekha wore a stunning neon green Kanjeevaram saree that spoke volumes about her impeccable style.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, ex-wife Reena Dutta spotted outside Mumbai jewellery shop; fans feel its for Ira Khan's wedding

ALSO READ: Bambai Meri Jaan Review: Say hello to another gangster drama as Kay Kay Menon-Avinash Tiwary shine throughout

Latest Entertainment News