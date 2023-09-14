Bambai Meri Jaan Review: Say hello to another gangster drama as Kay Kay Menon-Avinash Tiwary shine throughout

Bambai Meri Jaan Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Bambai Meri Jaan

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Director: Shujaat Saudagar

Genre: Gangster Drama

In the mid-1960s, Ismail Kadri, portrayed by Kay Kay Menon, serves as an upright police officer in Mumbai during a period when the criminal underworld wields significant power. He comes to the state with his wife and three sons, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their fourth child. Ismail's unwavering commitment to honesty comes at the expense of his family's financial stability, leading them to grapple with financial hardships.

The series features a cast including Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vivan Bhathena, Shiv Panditt, and Amyra Dastur, and is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Storyline and Plot

'Bambai Meri Jaan,' adds to the collection of narratives about Mumbai's underworld, a theme that has been explored in numerous Bollywood productions. The series draws its inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's 'Dongri To Dubai.' The story and its impact on Mumbai has been explored extensively, often with a dramatic and heroic portrayal that overshadows the gritty reality of these tales. The strength of the series lies in its ability to create complex, morally ambiguous characters. This 10-episode series takes its time to establish the intricate world of gangsters and introduce the various characters without unnecessarily prolonging the plot. Two prominent underworld figures, Haji and Pathan, exert control over Mumbai. They form an alliance with Anna to expand their illicit operations.

Ismail, an honest cop, comes to Mumbai with his wife and three sons, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their fourth child, a girl names Habiba. After encountering an initial setback, Ismail eventually gains control of Haji's latest illicit shipment, leading to their first encounter. In his attempt to secure another victory over the formidable mafia boss, Ismail is unexpectedly struck by a tragic event that has the potential to bring dire consequences, despite his lifelong commitment to honesty.

Unbeknownst to him, his second son (Dara/Avinash) is ascending the ranks to become the reigning figure in Bombay's criminal underworld, commanding the very network of gangsters he has dedicated his career to combat. While it positions Dara as the dominant figure who demands and, if necessary, seizes respect, the show also constructs an intriguing secondary world. Saddique (Jitin), as the elder sibling who perpetually received the short end of the stick, evolves into a character driven by resentment, seeking to claim what he believes is rightfully his.

Dara's transformation occurs swiftly, and the process lacks visual depth. What does leave an impression is Habiba's (Kritika) rise to power and her emergence as the new queen of Bombay.

Cast

Kay Kay Menon commands the spotlight with his compelling on-screen presence Ismail Kadri, with remarkable skill. He impeccably captures Ismail's internal struggle and conflict as he reluctantly embarks on a path he initially opposes. The transformation from a confident cop to a desperate man trying to protect his family is heart-wrenchingly portrayed by Menon. Nivedita Bhattacharya, portraying Sakina, offers a sincere and heartfelt performance, effortlessly conveying her character's sorrow and helplessness.

Kritika Kamra, on the other hand, in the role of Habiba, delivers an amazing performance that leaves a lasting impression. Her transformation from a carefree girl to a determined and vengeance-driven woman was delightful to watch. Vivan Bhathena, Jitin Gulati, and Saurabh Sachdeva shine with their commanding on-screen presence, adding charm to their respective scenes. Shiv Panditt deliver commendable performances and stand out in their respective moments on screen.

Saurabh Sachdeva's portrayal of Haji Mastan makes a significant impression. His composed body language and controlled dialogue delivery bring just the right level of authority that a character.

What did not work

Kay Kay Menon's admirable struggle against the Mumbai mafia was hindered by a languid tempo. 'Bambai Meri Jaan' falls into the familiar territory of gangster narratives, lacking the element of surprise despite its near-perfect execution. The series doesn't offer anything particularly groundbreaking that hasn't been explored in previous projects centered around gangsters. At times you feel that it is stretched and certain scenes are boring. Shujaat Sudagar, who has worked on the script with Rensil D’Silva, has stayed true to Hussain Zaidi's novel, however, the execution lacks the thrill and soul. It could have been much more impactful.

To conclude, if you're a fan of underworld stories, then 'Bambai Meri Jaan' is a delightful watch.