International Tea Day: Is your daily chai actually healthy? Nutritionist explains

New Delhi:

For millions of Indians, chai is more than just a beverage; it is an emotion. It is part of everyday routine, comfort and conversation. From morning energy boosts to evening tea breaks, chai remains one of the country’s most loved drinks. But nutrition experts say whether your daily chai is healthy or not depends largely on how it is prepared and consumed.

According to Anshul Singh, Team Lead, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Department at Artemis Hospitals, chai made with tea leaves naturally contains antioxidants called flavonoids. These compounds help fight oxidative stress, support heart health and may also improve immunity.

“Adding spices like ginger, cardamom and cinnamon can make chai even healthier because these ingredients support digestion and help reduce inflammation,” Singh explained.

Why too much sugar can become a problem

While chai itself may offer health benefits, experts warn that the ingredients added to it can quickly change its nutritional value. One of the biggest concerns is excessive sugar consumption.

Many people consume several cups of heavily sweetened chai every day, which may increase calorie intake and raise the risk of weight gain, diabetes and other lifestyle-related health issues. Full-fat milk can also increase saturated fat and calorie intake when consumed in large amounts.

Nutritionists say portion size matters just as much as ingredients. According to Singh, drinking one to two cups of chai daily is generally considered safe for most people.

Can chai affect sleep and digestion?

Although chai contains less caffeine than coffee, experts say excessive intake, especially during evening hours, may still trigger sleep disturbances, acidity and increased heart rate in some individuals.

“It is better to drink chai between meals instead of on an empty stomach because it may help prevent acidity,” Singh advised.

Many people also unknowingly replace water intake with tea throughout the day, which may contribute to dehydration or digestive discomfort in hot weather.

Simple ways to make your chai healthier

Experts suggest making small adjustments instead of completely giving up chai. Sugar reduction, use of skimmed milk, and natural seasonings will improve the drink without compromising on its taste.

Jaggery could also come in handy in some situations as an effective substitute for refined sugar, but still with moderation. Nutrition experts say that drinking chai can coexist with a healthy lifestyle as long as it is done responsibly. All in all, whether your daily tea poses any risk or not depends largely on what you put in it.

Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur’s lemon iced tea recipe is the refreshing summer drink you’ll want every afternoon