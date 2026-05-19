Chef Kunal Kapur’s lemon iced tea recipe is the refreshing summer drink you’ll want every afternoon

New Delhi:

When temperatures soar, few things feel as satisfying as a chilled glass of lemon iced tea. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently shared his refreshing homemade recipe on Instagram, calling it the perfect balance of soothing tea, citrus freshness and cooling flavours for hot summer days.

Describing the drink as “cool, crisp, and quietly refreshing,” the chef said lemon iced tea is ideal for slow afternoons and sunny weather, thanks to its slightly sweet and slightly tangy flavour profile.

Why lemon iced tea is a summer favourite

Lemon iced tea has long remained one of the most popular summer beverages because it combines hydration with a refreshing citrus punch. The addition of mint leaves and ice cubes makes the drink even more cooling, especially during humid weather.

Moreover, tea adds depth of flavour without making the drink feel heavy, while lemon brings a bright and refreshing zing.

Ingredients shared by Chef Kunal Kapur

As per the recipe shared by the chef on Instagram, you would require:

1 tablespoon tea leaves

1 tablespoon sugar or honey

A handful of mint leaves

1¼ cups hot water

Ice cubes

Mint leaves and lemon wedges for garnishing

How to prepare lemon iced tea at home

Step 1: Prepare the tea

Add tea leaves, sugar or honey, and mint leaves to hot water. Let the mixture brew for a few minutes so the flavours blend properly.

Step 2: Strain and cool the drink

Strain the prepared tea into another cup and allow it to cool slightly.

Step 3: Add ice cubes and lemon juice

Pour the tea into a glass filled with ice cubes. Add lemon juice according to your taste preference.

Step 4: Garnish and serve

Garnish with fresh mint leaves and lemon slices before serving chilled.

A refreshing drink for summer

Lemon iced tea is simple, refreshing and easy to prepare because it does not require complicated ingredients or techniques. It works perfectly as an afternoon cooler, a brunch beverage, or a relaxing evening drink during hot summer days.

Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s refreshing bel sharbat recipe is perfect for Indian summers