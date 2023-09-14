Aamir Khan, ex-wife Reena Dutta spotted outside Mumbai jewellery shop; fans feel its for Ira Khan's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and his first ex-wife, Reena Dutta, were spotted together in Mumbai. They happily posed for photographers outside a jewellery store before getting into the same car. It appeared that the two had gone out for shopping. Aamir was dressed in a blue printed kurta paired with black pyjama with combed-back hair, while Reena sported a purple and white kurta-pants ensemble and carried her glasses and a book.

Several pictures and videos of Aamir and Reena went viral on social media. Fans assumed that it was for the shopping of their daughter, Ira Khan. For the unversed, Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share a daughter Ira and a son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage.

Talking about his divorce with Reena, Aamir had earlier told HT, "Reena and I were married for 16 years. We grew up together as we both were very young when we got married. Our separation was tough on both of us. It was a special relationship and is still very close to my heart. I was alone for three to four years and then I met Kiran (Rao). I didn’t even work for almost two years as I was coping with it. I am very emotional."

Aamir later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan's work front

After announcing a break after Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan recently confirmed this next project. The actor was last seen in the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hank's film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. The film did not perform at the box office and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Announcing the another project, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, now X, and shared that the untitled film has been locked for Christmas 2024 and will hit the silver screen on December 20 next year. The pre-production of the film is currently going on and the filming will begin on January 20, 2024. For those unversed, Khan earlier announced a break from films and said he would only get back once he is emotionally ready.

