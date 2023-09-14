Shah Rukh Khan's 'Bete ko hath lagane se pehle' dialogue in Jawan was not part of script | READ

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jawan

Jawan's now-famous dialogue delivered by Shah Rukh Khan, 'Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar' (Before touching the son, deal with the father), wasn't originally included in the film's script, according to the movie's dialogue writer, Sumit Arora. The dialogue quickly gained widespread attention when it was featured in the trailer of the action-packed entertainer, released a week before the film's premiere on September 7. Now, detailing how the dialogue became a part of the movie, Sumit said it was incorporated in the film on the day of the shoot.

Many fans on social media have connected the dialogue, spoken by Shah Rukh Khan's character Vikram Rathore during the climax, as a response to the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case in October 2021. Aryan was eventually granted bail after spending 25 days in jail and was later cleared of all charges.

Opening up on the dialogue, Sumit said, "It’s a story that will make you believe in the magic of movie making. That line was never there in our draft originally. The ‘moment’ where SRK sir’s character says the line was always there and we all knew that it is a powerful moment even without a dialogue. But while shooting, it was felt that there should be a line, that this guy should say something," the writer said in a statement.

"I was there on the set, so I was called in, and the first words that came out of my mouth given the situation were: 'bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar'. It felt like the most obvious and most apt thing he should say at that moment. It just fits (in). Director Atlee and SRK sir both felt it’s correct and the shot was taken," he added.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the movie features Shah Rukh in the role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Sumit expressed that the the team didn’t expect that the dialogue would resonate with people in such a way. "The way SRK sir delivered it gave us goosebumps. But we never thought that that line would become such a huge hit and would resonate with people in this way. As a writer, you can only write a line but its destiny goes on to write itself," he said.

About Jawan

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action thriller with Shah Rukh Khan playing dual role. Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and more female actors star in the film. Deepika Padukone also plays an extended cameo. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan.

