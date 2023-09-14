Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star opposite Sai Pallavi? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, who is currently gearing up for his acting debut in a YRF film, is already working on his next with south actress Sai Pallavi. Yes, you heard it right. Fans might see Pallavi in a film with Junaid as the two have been roped in for a love story. It will be helmed by Sunil Pandey.

According to ANI, "The preparation of Junaid's untitled next has started. Sai Pallavi apparently will be the leading lady in the film. This will be Junaid's next project, after his YRF debut film. A Sunil Pandey directorial, the film is touted to be a love story."

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan made his debut as a theatre actor in director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’, a biting satire on the absurdity of war. Furthermore, the actor comes along with vast theatre experience.

Junaid had taken two years of training in theatre at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA and has been polishing his acting skills through theatre, for more than three years. Junaid had also been an assistant director on PK.

Aamir Khan on Junaid's debut

Earlier, in an interview, Aamir spoke about Junaid's Bollywood debut. He said, "It is up to him (about making his film debut). He should lead his own life and take his own decisions. I don't want to take it for him. I have left it all to him. He certainly has an inclination towards the creative world and towards filmmaking. He is following his path, he has studied theatre. He is actually more interested in theatre than films. I am allowing him to go and find his own path. That's how it should be. He is very bright''.

Also, Aamir Khan made it clear that if Junaid wants to venture into Bollywood as an actor, then he will have to follow the proper process and give audition for roles."If I feel there is something that I got and if he (Junaid) fits in, then only (I will cast him)... He will have to go through a casting process. He hasn't audition for anything," Aamir said.

