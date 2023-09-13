Jawan box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s film ROARS; crosses Rs 600 crore mark worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jawan box office collection

Jawan box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film is heading for yet another milestone as it is set to became the fastest Rs 350 crore earner in India. After becoming the biggest opener in Hindi of all time, Jawan is inching to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Atlee’s vigilante drama is unstoppable not only in India but worldwide. It is creating and breaking new box office records every day. The action-thriller also crossed the Rs 600-crore mark worldwide within a week.

Jawan box office report

Shah Rukh Khan starrer is a box office winner. Jawan hit the theatres on Thursday last week in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On Day 1, the film earned Rs 74.50 crore across all languages in India and the current numbers take the total business of Jawan to Rs 345.58 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of 21.75% in Hindi on Tuesday (September 12). According to Sacnilk, on Day 6, September 12, Jawan earned Rs 26.50 crore net in India.

Globally, the film entered Rs 600 crore club. Calling it astonishing, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Jawan has crossed Rs 600 CR in 6 days worldwide with an average of 100 cr + gross on each day."

About Jawan

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action thriller with Shah Rukh Khan playing dual role. Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and more female actors star in the film. Deepika Padukone also plays an extended cameo. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan.

Talking about the success of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan previously penned, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

