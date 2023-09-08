Ridhi Dogra's 'Kaveri Amma' character in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan becomes meme material; actress REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DHYAAANNNN Ridhi Dogra's 'Kaveri Amma' memefest

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi has taken over Box Office and social media by storm. Helmed by Atlee, the film casts Ridhi Dogra as Kaveri Amma, Shah Rukh’s adoptive mother. While she is being loved for her character, 'Kaveri Amma' also started a memefest on X, formerly known as Twitter as Ridhi's portrayal of Kaveri Amma led fans to draw parallels with Shah Rukh's 2004 film Swades, where Kaveri Amma was played by veteran actress Kishori Ballal. However, people call Jawan's Kaveri Amma 'hot.'

One Twitter user compared both Kaveri Amma's from Jawan and Swades in a hilarious post. Reacting to which, Ridhi Dogra wrote, "Hahahahaaha stop it guys," along with several laughing emojis. Another wrote, "You are kaveri Amma at age 38.but,I have a doubt about your age. can you clarify?" to which Ridhi replied, "I’m 15." A third comment read, "Watched First day first show, loved every bit of Jawan and you were so so good Ridhi, From fangirling to sharing screen with King Khan, you have came a long way...Keep shining girl."

Ridhi Dogra on Jawan

Ridhi shared a post after watching Jawan, where she praised Shah Rukh Khan's performance and called it the 'Film of the century'. She wrote, "I just saw the film of the century!!#Jawan All I want to say at this point is You’re all in for an Incredibly Supremely Immensely successful Cinematic Euphoric viewing experience!!!! And @iamsrk has knocked it out of the PARK. In fact, the Park is a Dot! JUST Watch."

She also shared a selfie with Atlee on her Instagram handle and wrote, "The only picture I took. @atlee47 I am truly blessed to have experienced your genius on set, your power of belief at work and your love for cinema when I saw the film. Can't wait for the world to see #jawan."

About Jawan

Written and directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is an action thriller with Shah Rukh Khan playing two roles. Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and more female actors star in the film. Deepika Padukone also plays an extended cameo. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan. The film released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Want to talk to Shah Rukh Khan? Google surprises Jawan fans with interactive doodle. You can't miss

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan 'the cinema god' as Jawan creates history at Box Office

Latest Entertainment News