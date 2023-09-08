Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan 'the cinema god' as Jawan creates history at Box Office

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan 'the cinema god'

Kangana Ranaut heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan after Jawan saw an unprecedented response on the first day of its release. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and said that Shah Rukh is the 'cinema God that India needs' and went on to congratulate the whole team of Jawan. She posted a poster of SRK starrer and penned a lengthy note for Bollywood's king Khan.

Kangana praises Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a poster of Jawan and wrote, "From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of super heroic even in real life. I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. (smile face emoticons) Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan. @iamsrk."

Further, adding the hashtag jawan, she congratulated the film's team. "Congratulations to the whole team," she added.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUTKangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

Jawan's Box Office collection

When one thought Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan would be the biggest hit of 2023, Jawan came as a celebration. The highly-anticipated film, which released on September 7, created a history on its opening day. Jawan earned Rs 75 crore for all languages, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. With this, Shah Rukh Khan starrer is now the biggest opener of Bollywood of all time. The film saw an overall occupancy of 58.67 per cent in the Hindi version on Thursday. The highest occupancy rate was recorded during the night shows at 69.34 per cent.

Notably, Chennai witnessed the highest occupancy with 81 per cent in the Hindi version while Surat recorded the least and stood at 44.50 per cent. In the Tamil version, Jawan saw an overall occupancy of 55.80 per cent while the Telugu version registered a 76.06 per cent audience.

About Jawan

Written and directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is an action thriller with Shah Rukh Khan playing two roles. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan. The film released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

