Want to talk to Shah Rukh Khan? Google surprises Jawan fans with interactive doodle. You can't miss

Jawan fever has not only taken over Shah Rukh Khan's fans but also Google! Yes, you heard it right. If a user searches for Shah Rukh Khan starrer on Google, a tiny walkie-talkie icon appears on the bottom of the screen and as you click it, the screen gets covered by bandages. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Google wrote, "Bekarar karke humein, Yun na jaaiye, aapko humari kasam… Google par Jawan search kar aaiye.

The walkie-talkie icon is accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan's voice saying "Ready." After the interactive doodle, #JawanOnGoogle started trending. Also, Google India shared the steps on what the interactive session is. It explained, "Step 1: Search for Jawan or SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), Step 2: Click on the walkie-talkie (sound on), Step 3: Keep tapping to unwrap a surprise, Step 4: Show us what your screen looks like…"

Fans react

"Wow this is so cool. Google what to say. Google is also Shah Rukh's fan now (Wow this is so cool...Google Kya kehne, Google bhi shahrukh ka fan bangya)," wrote a user. Another added, "You know his stardom is unmatched, when even Google joins to celebrate his stardom ." A third comment read, "Jiski film ko Google khud promote kare use KING KHAN kehte hai."

After the Jawan's release, Shah Rukh Khan shared a thank you note for his fans. He wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan."

Jawan's Box Office collection

When one thought Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan would be the biggest hit of 2023, Jawan came as a celebration. The highly-anticipated film, which released on September 7, created a history on its opening day. Jawan earned Rs 75 crore for all languages, according to Sacnilk.com. With this, Shah Rukh Khan starrer is now the biggest opener of Bollywood of all time. The film saw an overall occupancy of 58.67 per cent in the Hindi version on Thursday. The highest occupancy rate was recorded during the night shows at 69.34 per cent.

About Jawan

Written and directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is an action thriller with Shah Rukh Khan playing two roles. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan. The film released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

