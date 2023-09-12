Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pooja Bhatt reacts to Alia Bhatt being daughter

Pooja Bhatt who recently participated in Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her straightforward behavior and captivating personality were loved by the audience. She has now responded to the rumours of Alia Bhatt being her daughter. She dismissed them and called it absurd.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja Bhatt addressed the "Yeh toh humare desh mein bahut purani cheez hai. Start talking about somebody's relationship with their daughter or with their bhabhi or with their sister or with their whatever. Now how do you counteract that? Ke aap iss cheez ko dignity bhi de saktey hai respond kar ke? It is absurd".

Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt share a good bond and even attended Alia's wedding with Ranbir in 2012. Alia too extended her support to Pooja's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt (born Loraine Bright). She is the stepdaughter of Soni Razdan. She has a brother, Rahul Bhatt, and half-sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Her cousins are Hitharth Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi. Pooja Bhatt had tied the knot with Manish Makhija in 2003, but they divorced in 2014.

Pooja Bhatt's stint as an actress was last seen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist as Zenobia Shroff. The crime thrilller also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Saranya Ponvannan among others.

She made her acting debut at the age of 17 in 1989 with Daddy, a TV film which was directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. In the film, she portrayed a soul-searching teenage girl in an estranged relationship with her alcoholic father played by actor Anupam Kher.

