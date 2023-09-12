Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Anupam Kher attends Beating The Retreat ceremony; sings 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' at Wagah Border

Anupam Kher attends Beating The Retreat ceremony; sings 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' at Wagah Border

Anupam Kher recently took to social media to share pictures from the Beating The Retreat ceremony he attended at Wagah Border. Know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2023 16:30 IST
Anupam Kher attends Beating The Retreat ceremony
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher attends Beating The Retreat ceremony

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently visited Wagah Border for Beating The Retreat ceremony in Amristar. He even shared pictures and videos on Instagram and along with that, he wrote, "My dear Indian! By God's grace, I have had so many opportunities in my life so far that I am proud! Sometimes on your achievements and sometimes on the country! It is very difficult to describe in words the feeling that comes during the #BeatingTheRetreat ceremony at Attari Wagah Border. 

He also said "When thousands of Indians together shout #BharatMatakiJai slogan by seeing the tricolor, every cry of the body wakes up with the sense of patriotism. Thank you DIG #SanjayGaur and the entire teams of #bsfpunjab for the love and warmth. It was an honor and a privilege to be at this historical ceremony! Hail India! #Goosebumps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in The Vaccine War. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared the first look of the film. 

Anupam Kher is part of the 528th project Tiger Nageswara Rao. He will be playing the role of Raghavendra Rajput. The film will also feature Ravi Teja and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon among others.

He also has 538th and 540th projects Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Calorie in his kitty. He had also shared his first look on social media.

Also read: Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky gets sued for defamation by fellow rapper A$AP Relli: Reports

Also read: Ranna Ch Dhanna: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill starrer's release date locked

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News