Anupam Kher attends Beating The Retreat ceremony; sings 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' at Wagah Border

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently visited Wagah Border for Beating The Retreat ceremony in Amristar. He even shared pictures and videos on Instagram and along with that, he wrote, "My dear Indian! By God's grace, I have had so many opportunities in my life so far that I am proud! Sometimes on your achievements and sometimes on the country! It is very difficult to describe in words the feeling that comes during the #BeatingTheRetreat ceremony at Attari Wagah Border.

He also said "When thousands of Indians together shout #BharatMatakiJai slogan by seeing the tricolor, every cry of the body wakes up with the sense of patriotism. Thank you DIG #SanjayGaur and the entire teams of #bsfpunjab for the love and warmth. It was an honor and a privilege to be at this historical ceremony! Hail India! #Goosebumps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in The Vaccine War. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared the first look of the film.

Anupam Kher is part of the 528th project Tiger Nageswara Rao. He will be playing the role of Raghavendra Rajput. The film will also feature Ravi Teja and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon among others.

He also has 538th and 540th projects Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Calorie in his kitty. He had also shared his first look on social media.

