Malayalam actress Meera Nandan announces her engagement to Sreeju on Instagram | See pics

Malayalam actress Meera Nandan recently got engaged to Sreeju and shared beautiful pictures from the ceremony. Along with the post she wrote in the caption with an infinite emoji, "For life...#engaged #family". As soon as she dropped the bunch of pictures from her engagement ceremony, fans, and the film fraternity congratulated the couple with heart emojis. One user wrote, "Congratulations Meera Chechi". Another user wrote, "Congratulations and celebrations". "Soo happy for you Meera, congratulations and god bless", wrote the third user.

From the post, the Malayalam actress posted, Meera Nandan and Sreeju met through a matrimonial site and Sreeju flew all the way from London to Dubai to meet her. After getting approval from their parents, they finally get engaged.

For the unversed, Meera Nandan is a Malayalam actress and is the daughter of Nandakumar and Maya. She is related to actress Divya Unni. Meera Nandan made her acting debut in a Malayalam film in 2007 titled Mulla and played the female lead. With the film, she made her mark as an established actress.

Not only in Mayalalam films, but she has also featured in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films. She made her Tamil film debut in Vaalmini and starred in a few more including Ayyanar and Suriya Nagaram among others. In Telugu cinema, she debuted in the 2011 film Jai Bolo Telangana and has also worked in Hitudu. Whereas in Kannada films include Naanu Nam Hudgi and Karoodpathi among others. She not only starred in films, but has also hosted several Malayalam shows including Lal Salam with Mohanlal, and Asianet Film Awards with Govind Padmadoorya among others.

She was last seen in the Malayalam film Ennalum Ente Aliya, which was released in January this year. The film tells the story of Two immigrant families who live in a building in Dubai inadvertently square up because of a romantic misunderstanding. Things take a turn when the real culprits of the love affairs are revealed. The film also featured Suraj Venjaramoodu and Gayatri Arun among others.

