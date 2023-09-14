Rio Kapadia, known for films Chak De! India and Dil Chahta Hai, dies at 66

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rio Kapadia

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia who is best known for films like Chak De! India, Mardaani, and Dil Chahta Hai among others have died at the age of 66. The actor passed away on September 13. His last rites will be held on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The actor is survived by his wife Maria and kids Aman and Veer. The reason for his death is yet to be revealed.

He was also seen in Aakhri Decision and Khuda Haafiz. Not only in films, but he has also appeared in series including Made In Heaven 2, Code M Season 2, and The Big Bull among others. The actor was also seen in popular Television series including Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Mahabharat, in which he portrayed the role of Gandhari's Father, King Subala of Gandhara.

Rio Kapadia was not only a great actor but was also a great sketch artist. His Instagram page is filled with beautiful pencil sketches of celebrities including Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rishi Kapoor among others.

