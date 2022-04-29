International Dance Day 2022: ABCD to Dil Toh Pagal Hai, 7 Bollywood films that celebrate the spirit of dance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @FILMYMOVIEHD @SRK_SRT ABCD to Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Bollywood films that celebrate dance

International Dance Day 2022: Bollywood films without elaborate dance sequences are just like a body without a soul. Filmmakers make sure that their films have well-choreographed songs that the audience can groove to. Also, there have been multiple films that are known for their impeccable choreography. On the occasion of international dance day, when different dance forms are celebrated all across the world, let's take a look at such Bollywood films that are known for their popular dance numbers:

ABCD (Any Body Can Dance)

A 2013 film by famous Indian choreographer Remo D’souza has some great dance numbers. The film is the first part of the ABCD franchise featuring choreographer-actor Prabhu Dheva along with Ganesh Acharya and Kay Kay Menon. It also has popular faces from dance reality shows including Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Lauren Gottlieb and Punit Pathak among others.

ABCD 2

The second part of the ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) franchise, featured actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the main roles. This film was also helmed by Remo D’souza. The story of the film is based on a life of a choreographer Suresh Mukund who came from a very small background. He along with his team won an international dance competition. The film has some mind-blowing dance numbers, remember Sun Saathiya and Naach Meri Jaan.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

The romantic movie is based on a love triangle among the lead actors --- Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit. The film has many famous dance numbers which became immensely popular. From the very famous dance face off between the leading ladies Karisma and Madhuri to SRK’s rain dance, fans love them all. These were choreographed by famous Bollywood choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D has fantastic dance numbers which are the base of the whole film. The story revolves around two rival dance groups who are from India and Pakistan residing in London. Both groups try to help illegal migrants financially so that they can get back to their country. The film features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Munna Michael

The film features actors Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles. Its story is based on the life of a street kid who seeks inspiration from dancing legend Michael Jackson. Tiger flaunted his dancing skills in this film as well.

Aaja Nachle

Aaja Nachle(2007) marked the comeback of actress Madhuri Dixit on the silver screen after a long break. The actress is known for her sizzling dance moves that melt the hearts of her audience. The story of the film is based on the US returned choreographer who tries to save her mentor’s dance theatre. This film also stars actors like Konkana Sen Sharma, Akshaye Khanna, Ranvir Shorey and others.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Actress Anushka Sharma’s debut film with the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan was a box office hit. The film has a bunch of dance numbers which turned out to be one of its biggest strengths. This film was made under the banner of Yashraj Films and was written and directed by Aditya Chopra.