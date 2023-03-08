Gumraah teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's murder mystery gives goosebumps | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : DFDSF sdjh

Gumraah teaser: The teaser of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's much-awaited crime thriller is finally out and the few seconds of the masterpiece is giving us psychological chills. Fans were waiting for a long time to get a glimpse of this film and now their wait is finally over. 'Gumrah’ is the official Hindi remake of Telugu film ‘Thadam’, which was directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The crime-thriller is based on true events.

On the occasion of Holi, Aditya Roy Kapur took to his Instagram handle to unveil the teaser of his much-anticipated film. The teaser shows him in a never-before-seen avatar. Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy also look intense in their roles. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "In the end, the only deception that matters is the one you believe."

In the movie, Aditya Roy Kapur is seen in two completely different avatars. While Aditya is seen playing a double role in the film, Mrunal is seen playing the role of a cop. There will be a fierce competition between the two. Vardhan Ketkar is going to debut as a director with ‘Gumrah’. At the same time, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine One Studio.

Mrunal and Aditya will be seen together for the first time in Gumrah. Sharing the film’s poster on her Instagram, the film’s lead actress Mrunal Thakur wrote, ‘Don’t trust anyone easily! The film will hit the theaters on 7th April 2023.

Also Read: Jeremy Renner steady on recovery road two months after major accident | watch video

Also Read: Actor Naga Shaurya asks man to apologise after he slaps his girlfriend in public | Watch video

Latest Bollywood News